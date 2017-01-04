Bid to be accepted for power project

WELSH – A meeting will be held next week to accept a bid on a project that will see three-phase power extended north of Interstate 10 here.

The power extension is necessary for the final phase of cleaning up a 2011 chemical spill. A tanker carrying trichloroethylene, a highly concentrated type of degreaser, crashed on I-10. Initially, a specialized toxic cleanup company was called to the scene to contain the liquid. The tanker company’s insurance provider’s method to fully remediate the situation will require much power, however, and the only way to supply such electricity is to extend three-phase power across interstate. The town will have to bore under interstate for the expansion, which will cost approximately $275,000. However, that cost will not be Welsh’s responsibility.

The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 12, at 6 p.m. at city hall. There, officials also hope to appoint a town magistrate. At Tuesday’s meeting of the Welsh Board of Aldermen, Mayor Carolyn Louviere said previous magistrate Charles Bull informed officials that he will no longer be serving in that position.