Brenda Hanks

LAKE ARTHUR – Funeral services for Miss Brenda Hanks, 62, of Lake Arhur will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Miguez Funeral Home Chapel, with Monsignor Ronald Groth officiating.

Burial will follow in Andrus Cove Cemetery under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held from 4:30-9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, with a rosary at 6 p.m.

Miss Hanks enjoyed playing bingo, cooking, baking, playing on her computer and spending time with her family and friends. She was a graduate of Lake Arthur High School and lived in the Lake Arthur community all her life.

She is survived by six sisters; Lorine Simon of Kaplan, Patricia Guillory of Thornwell, Diane Hanks of Delcambre, Stella Hanks of Missouri, Aunderia Hanks of Kaplan, and Sandy Hanks of Andrus Cove; five brothers, Paul Hanks of Lake Arthur, Louis Hanks of Sulphur, Rodney Hanks of Andrus Cove, John Hanks of Galveston and William Hanks of Lake Charles. She is also survived by her life partner, Dudley Touchet of Lake Arthur.

Miss Hanks was preceded in death by her parents, Louis A. and Ophelia Bouley Hanks; and two brothers, Harold and Joseph Hanks.

