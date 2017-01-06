Celebrating the Legacy: Welsh event to honor MLK

WELSH – Children will be the focus of Bethune and Richmond Parks LTD’s annual program and parade in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. (MLK) Day.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Jan. 16 and include an open forum for kids, a parade and refreshments. Events will kick off with the annual program at 10 a.m., held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church .

“This year’s theme is ‘Kids Lives Matter,’” Bethune and Richmond Parks LTD. President Eddie Achan said. “Kids of all ethnic backgrounds will have the opportunity to express themselves about past history, what the meaning is today and what it means to them to celebrate the legacy of Dr. King.”

Achan said speeches by youth can be in essay form or they may just speak from the heart, whichever they choose.

“We usually invite a guest speaker to attend our program and address the community,” he said. “But this year, the kids are our guest speakers.”

There is no registration or sign up for those interested in participating in the event. Achan said any youth who attends and would like to speak will get the opportunity to do so.

Following the program, festivities will continue with the annual MLK parade beginning at noon at Bethune Park. At the conclusion of the parade, refreshments will be served to the kids at the park from 12-2 p.m.