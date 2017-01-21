Cernek’s No. 10 to forever hang in BCS lore

It was a special night at Bethel Christian School (BCS) Friday night, as the Eagles and Lady Eagles celebrated homecoming. However, an Eagle legend was honored at the conclusion of the boys’ game, as former BCS star Jonathan Cernek had his No. 10 jersey officially retired by the school and Athletic Director Chuck Bradley.

The decision was announced at the school’s athletic banquet last season.

Cernek became the first BCS athlete to accept a college athletic scholarship in 2004 when he signed with Palm Beach Atlantic University. In his senior season at BCS, Cernek averaged 42.7 points per game, and was named the District 8-C Player of the Year. For his career, Cernek also totaled 3,020 career points, a mark that still stands today.

“The day begins and ends with our Lord and Savior, Christ. It’s why this school is possible, it’s what brings people here, and I’m so thankful that my parents decided to bring me here,” said Cernek during the ceremony. “My father couldn’t be here tonight and I so much wanted to thank him for the commitment that he made to my life, the school, the team, starting the athletic program, being the head coach and all these things we did together. I can’t thank him, my mother and my family enough. My wife, who is with me today, was my girlfriend back then. The Lord has blessed us with four wonderful children today. To be back here is special. I’m always going to bring my son and my daughter back here, and my grandkids even.”