Chamber honors community members

Jeff Davis Chamber of Commerce brought in a full house Thursday night for the annual Awards and Soiree’ event. Along with recognizing outgoing officers, the Chamber presented the 2016 awards before guest speaker Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne took the podium.

Five outstanding individuals, as well as one exceptional group or organization, is recognized each year for their commitment to providing community-enriching services, and this year’s recipients are no exception.

The award for Outstanding Citizen of Jeff Davis Parish was presented to Sister Camille Martinez.

“Sister Camille has touched so many lives with her blessed, warm, tender, open-hearted, candid, comical, Godly attitude,” said emcee Mike Heinen. “She is loved by adults and children of all ages, loves the youth of Jeff Davis Parish and recently started a retreat house called Sabbath House before her retirement.”

The Outstanding Business Person of the Year was presented to Ajay Patel for his support and service to students and those in education. Patel is the owner operator of nine McDonald restaurants in south Louisiana and donates certificates to all schools in nine communities for students with perfect attendance, honor roll, Accelerated Reader and academic improvements. He also provides biscuits to all teachers for teacher appreciation week, as well as breakfast with Santa at all stores, complete with gifts for all who attend.

Employee of the Year was presented to Jeff Davis Parish Library Director Linda Lebert-Corbello for going above and beyond in her dedication to the parish library system.