Coushatta Royalty: Tribe announces 2017 princesses
ELTON – The Coushatta Nations have announced the crowning of the 2017 Princess and Junior Princess.
Jaine Danae Fisher, 17, has been announced as the Coushatta Princess, and Megan Brooke Fuselier, 12, has been announced as the Coushatta Junior Princess.
Fisher is the daughter of Carla Thompson and Anthony Fisher and the granddaughter of Lelia Battise. She is a senior at Elton High School (EHS), where she is a member of Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), ACT, Student Council and Future Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA).
