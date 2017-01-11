Crowley pummels ailing Lake Arthur 62-29

CROWLEY – The Crowley Gents are formidable enough for most teams and they are even more so against opponents struggling with injuries.

Case in point: the Gents’ non-district game against Lake Arthur Tuesday.

With Nathan Hibbitts sidelined due to illness and starting guard Tory Levias hobbled with a back injury, the Tigers were simply no match for the Class 4A Gents.

The Gents (16-4) stormed out to a nine-point halftime advantage and then outscored the Tigers 35-11 in the second half to claim a 62-29 victory.

The setback sent the Tigers to 12-7 on the season heading into Friday’s district opener at Kinder.

“We were without Nate tonight and he’s really our inside-outside guy. And Tory’s back was bothering him,” said Lake Arthur Coach Freddie Thomassee. “We were just banged up and, on top of that, our guards didn’t play real well tonight.”