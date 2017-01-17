Crusaders win slugfest over Rayne Catholic 44-31

LAFAYETTE – Our Lady Immaculate’s (OLI) seventh grade boys’ basketball team got off to a great start in the annual league tournament with a 44-31 victory over Rayne Catholic (RCE) Monday night.

“Any game between the Crusaders and Tigers is always a physical one,” said Coach Kirk Trahan. “And this game was no different. Our boys came out strong and kept their heads despite a strong defensive effort by RCE. This was the best game that our boys have played so far this season.”

The first two quarters were a battle as the Crusaders and Tigers found themselves in a 10-10 tie at the end of the first quarter. Logan Trahan led the Crusaders with six points in the first frame. Jack Doucet and Ethan Jardell added two each. Tiger Caleb Comeaux recorded five points, Glenn Hunter had three, and Garrison Gautreaux tossed in two.

In the second quarter the Crusaders broke away, scoring 16 points. Trahan was on fire with two threes and two doubles for 10 points alone. Luke Bertrand, Gavin Hanks and William Millican each recorded two. The Tigers were held to seven points, with Jake Benoit adding a three-pointer, Max Veillon tossed in one and Hunter added two free throws. The Crusaders went up 26 to 17.

The third quarter proved to be a little tighter, with OLI adding nine points and RCE recording 10. Trahan added a three and one bucket; Doucet and Jardell each pitched in one basket. For RCE, Comeaux lit up the board for eight points with three shots and two free throws; Benoit added two, putting the score at 35-27 for OLI.