Curtis A. Landry

Funeral services for Mr. Curtis A. Landry, 61, of Jennings will be held at 6 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Miguez Funeral Home Chapel, with Deacon Mike Tramel officiating.

Visitation will be observed, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, from 1-9 p.m.

Mr. Landry was born July 26, 1955, in Lake Arthur to Eli Landry and Alice McLean Landry. He has been a resident of the Jennings/Lake Arthur communities all his life. Mr. Landry was a technician for Southeast Texas Water.

Mr. Landry is survived by soulmate, Selena Hoffpauir of Jennings; a daughter, Regina (Chris) Hornsby of Lake Arthur; stepdaughters Cassie (Kyle) Somers of Shepard, Texas, and Brandy Hoffpauir of Jennings; his sons, Adam (Misty) Landry of Mamou and Aaron Landry and Adrien Landry, both of Jennings; stepsons Chad (Holly) Hoffpauir of Basile, Miles (Amber) Hoffpauir of Lacassine, Shannon Hoffpauir of Jenning and Lance (Layken) Hoffpauir of Iowa; his sister, Fay (Joey) David of Scott; and eight brothers, Johnny Landry, Joe (Nora) Landry of Jennings, Edward (Merlene) Landry of Jennings, Eli Landry, Jr. of Jennings, Wilbert “Bono” (Charlotte) Landry of Lake Arthur, TJ Landry of Lake Arthur, Michael (Peggy) Landry of Tampa, Florida and Allen Landry of Lake Arthur; and 22 grandchildren.

Mr. Landry was preceded in death by his father, Eli Landry, Sr.; his sisters-in-law, Alice and Peggy Landry; and step daughter-in-law, Tressa Hoffpauir.

