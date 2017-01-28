Discover this year’s in-demand jobs

Whether you just entered the career world or have been in the workforce for years, if you’re hunting for a new gig, it’s time to discover this year’s hottest jobs.

The 2017 Hot Jobs report, recently released by Randstad US, reveals the most in-demand and emerging jobs across engineering, finance and accounting, human resources, information technology (IT), life sciences, manufacturing and logistics, office and administration and non-clinical healthcare.

To help candidates better understand what type of job market they face, Randstad is offering tips for landing a hot job.

• If you have a knack for science and technology, consider engineering. The industry continues to evolve based on market trends and technical innovation, and the unemployment rate for the overall field is well below the national average.

• Interested in finance and accounting? Beef up your public accounting and general ledger software skills to be more competitive. You’ll also have a leg up if you speak a second language, as the demand for bilingual candidates continues to rise.

• Passionate about working in a front or back office role within the healthcare system? Non-clinical healthcare is booming, with emerging jobs like medical secretary and medical assistant in facilities needing additional support.

• Discover new opportunities in life sciences by exploring positions flush with research and development funding. With continued innovations in medical technology, the changing regulatory environment and upcoming patent expirations, the industry requires highly specialized talent to fill open voids.

• Be the IT guy and consider a job in Big Data. While IT is an ever-growing industry, Big Data positions are critical to increasing productivity, and innovation is in high demand.

• As office and administration roles grow, these positions are starting to look more like middle management than support staff. If you possess diverse skills with experience in project management, budgeting, marketing and training, you’ll have the upper hand.

• New technology and innovative production systems are sparking a rebirth in American manufacturing and logistics. Job seekers with previous experience, higher education, technological know-how or training will have a competitive edge.

• As employers seek new talent to fill all these hot jobs, consider being the human in human resources. A field with rapid technological advancements, professionals with a digital mindset will lead the pack.

For full study results, visit Randstad’s 2017 Hot Jobs report and learn more about which industry or position is right for you.(StatePoint)