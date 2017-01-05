Do New Year resolutions still hold value?

Every January, people around the country dig deep to come up with resolutions in order to try and make their lives better. Whether it be health-wise, exercising, quitting old habits or starting new good ones, there are no shortage of New Year’s promises in this country. Trouble is, most of these don’t make it very far, or even fizzle out just days after thinking long and hard about what to change.

Gym memberships are one of the biggest resolutions that pop up in early January, with out-of-shape people vowing to lose that extra weight they might have gained over holiday feasts. Some gyms have even begun running January sign-up specials just to help reel in those warriors hoping to shed some winter poundage. The problem is, most of these resolutions only make it a few months down the road. So, the question is, is it really worth gearing up for resolutions if they hardly ever come to fruition?

Although resolutions can work if the person absolutely sticks to them, most people today tend to believe that just deciding on a goal will bring positive change to their lives. However, resolutions only work if you make a plan to make them work. These resolutions are far more likely to work if the person frames them the right way, be concrete and hold themselves accountable.

People tend to find ways to cheat around their resolutions in order to get a fix of what they intended to do without or change. Having “cheat” days where enjoying that spending spree or pizza, or even taking a day away from the gym, truly takes away from the idea of what resolutions are all about.

As we begin 2017 with lofty goals or ideas, consider carefully the promises you make to yourself and others, and make a plan to keep them.

Do New Year resolutions still hold value?