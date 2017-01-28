Dogs drop tough one in overtime to SBHS

Just as the girls’ contest right before, the Jennings Bulldogs found themselves heading into an overtime finish with the South Beauregard Golden Knights (SBHS) in Friday’s key District 4-3A battle. However, the ending wasn’t as sweet for the boys, as they dropped a heartbreaker to SBHS by a final of 69-64. After a torrid start to the contest for the Dogs, the SBHS duo of Micah Blackwell and D.J. Hardwick took over in the second half, erasing a 10-point Bulldog lead to force the extra period.

“I thought we got out to an awesome start, but the game is played for 4 quarters not just 1,” said Jennings Head Coach Logan Maddox. “I don’t have much else to say besides that.”

Jennings (14-8, 3-2) opened the game like a ball of fire, with senior Sylk Woods throwing down a perfectly executed “alley-oop” on the opening possession of the first period. Woods would score 8 in the first, while Davian Madden pumped in 5 for the Dogs. Jennings would sprint out to a 13-2 lead midway through the first, and ultimately take a 20-10 advantage at the end of one.