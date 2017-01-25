Donald Ray Fruge’

Donald Ray Fruge’, 77, a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Visitation will be held at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd., on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, from 11 a.m. until the time of his service at 1:30 p.m. in the chapel.

Interment with Military Honors will follow at Louisiana National Cemetery in Zachary.

Don served in the U.S. Army. He was a member of the Plumbing and Pipefitting Association, Union Local 198, for 42 years, as well as the Louisiana Realtors Association for the last 10 years.

He is survived by his son, Timothy R. Fruge’ and daughter-in-law, Judy C. Fruge’; his daughters, Christine D. Fruge’ and Amanda B. Fruge’; a sister, Jennifer Broussard; a brother, Anthony Fruge’; his grandchildren: Chelsea F. Elledge, Colby Fruge’, Carly Fruge’, Stephen Miller, Brady Miller and Colley Johnson; and one great-grandchild, Taya Elledge.

Don was preceded in death by his father, Wilson Fruge’ and mother Ava Ardoin Broussard and her husband Wilsey Broussard.

Special thanks to the staff at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the American Cancer Society at cancer.org in Don’s name.