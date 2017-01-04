Down to the Wire: Etienne layup at the buzzer seals Jennings comeback

Travis Etienne Jr. poured in 31 points in a 70-68 Jennings win over Welsh Tuesday night at Gaudet Gymnasium, but none were as big as the layup he converted just as the final horn sounded. With the ballgame deadlocked at 68 apiece with only 1.8 ticks remaining on the clock, Jennings looked destined to try their hand in overtime against the feisty Hounds. However, one quick move and one excellent pass later, Etienne skied towards the rim for the game-winning layup just before the final buzzer rang. As pandemonium ensued when the layup rolled in, the Dogs capped a remarkable finish by overcoming a 12-point deficit in the final stanza to snatch victory from defeat.

“When we saw their guy front us, coach (Logan) Maddox just told Davian (Madden) to try and get it to me over my head and he did that,” said Etienne about the winning play. “That play was all about coach seeing what they gave us, and we just went out and executed it. He (Maddox) always puts us in great situations to succeed, it’s just we don’t listen half of the time.”

Etienne may have shared a few laughs following the contest, however his play in the fourth quarter was anything but comical. The senior guard scorched the nets for 16 of his 31 tallies in the final period, including four 3-point bombs.

“We have a set play we run for him (Etienne) to open, and if he hits that first one, you can pretty much bet that he’s going to hit a few more following that,” said Maddox. “When he gets going, it doesn’t matter who’s guarding him because he’s going to find a way to elevate over them and knock shots down. He’s done that off of the same play for the past three years he’s been here. You just have to give him all of the credit because he just shot the mess out of the ball.”

Although the game began at a very slow pace in the first half, the two squads teed it up in the second half. Welsh led 12-11 after one quarter of play behind the sharp shooting of Ahmad Thorne and Da’ren Zeno. The pair combined for all of Welsh’s 12 points in the opening frame.