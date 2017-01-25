Drug busts result in arrests

Jennings Police Department (JPD) made several arrests after discovering large amounts of narcotics during two separate drug busts.

The first incident occurred Friday evening, Jan. 20, when a JPD officer was patrolling Fred and Ruth B. Zigler Drive and observed a black Lincoln Town Car with no functioning license plate lights.

“The officer stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Kendle Yvonne Garcia, 26, of Lake Arthur. He observed she was visibly shaking and her eyes appeared constricted and glossy, indicating she may be under the influence of a controlled substance,” said JPD Deputy Chief Danny Semmes.