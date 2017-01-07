Duhon will not seek re-election

After serving the City of Jennings for 14 years, Mayor Terry Duhon has decided his current term will be his last.

His seat and those of the city council are up for election this year, with ballots set to be cast on March 25. Ahead of the three-day qualifying period that begins this week for potential candidates, Duhon confirmed he would not seek re-election.

“It was a difficult decision to make but in the end, I feel it is time to pass the torch to a new leader,” he said Friday.

Duhon was first voted into office during a special election in October 2003. He finished out the term vacated by then-mayor Greg Marcantel, who resigned in July of that same year.

“I was fortunate to have worked closely with an exceptional city council,” Duhon said of his mayoral career. “Together, we were able to accomplish many goals.”