Eaglin sentenced to 20 years

Nineteen-year-old Kyvonte Eaglin was sentenced to 20 years in prison by Judge Steve Gunnell on Monday after being convicted of manslaughter in November.

Eaglin was found guilty in the Aug. 8, 2015 shooting of Jawon Lennette outside a party in Jennings.

Eaglin, a native of Welsh, was 17 at the time of the shooting while Lennette was only a few days shy of beginning college at LSU.

Before the sentence was handed down, Lennette’s mother, Andrea Gary, read an impact statement in front of Eaglin and a full courtroom.

“I want you to know that I do forgive you, but it hurts me so much to have to stand up here today,” said Gary. “I am here today to stand up for Jawon. For over a year and a half, I’ve had to be told about what happened that night by his friends, cousins and the media, and I just as myself, ‘Why?’ The fact that he was shot in the chest so close to the heart just kills me. Why couldn’t you just give him a black eye?”

She added that after her son’s death, she did not want the court to seek life imprisonment on the original charge of second-degree murder. However, after watching Eaglin in the courtroom during the trial, she wanted the state to seek full justice.