Edna Hayes Carter

December 6, 1917-

January 5, 2017

WELSH – Ms. Edna Hayes Carter, 99, passed away Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, at 11 a.m. at Welsh United Methodist Church, with Rev. Pam Roy officiating.

Visitation will begin Monday at Welsh United Methodist Church from 3-8 p.m. and will continue Tuesday from 9 a.m. until time of service.

Burial will follow in Oaklawn Cemetery in Welsh.

Ms. Edna was a native of Jennings and a lifelong resident of the Welsh-Roanoke area. Ms. Edna was a faithful member of Welsh United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the UMW and served in various office capacities. She also was a camp counselor, supervised the nursery and was UMYF leader. For many years, Ms. Edna was the director of Council on Aging in Jeff Davis Parish and a member of the Eastern Star. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She loved her family and her church and she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include four children, Linda Cheryl Saucier of Alvin, Texas, Sue Hayes Oliver of League City, Texas, Ronnie Hayes and wife, Penny, of Welsh and Ricki Hayes Parker of Kaplan; two stepchildren, Lorena “Pudge” Carter Liles of Clay, Ken., and Polly Carter Boudreaux and husband, Jeff, of Jennings; a sister, Mildred Kratzer LaBowe of Jennings; 23 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by two husbands, Walter Hayes and Irwin Carter. She was blessed with two truly happy marriages in her life. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Olivia Kratzer; four siblings, Lawrence Kratzer, Raymond Kratzer, Murrie Kratzer LeGros and Hazel Kratzer Landry; a great-grandson, Seth Luntsford; a stepson, Melvin Carter; and a stepgrandson, Keith Liles.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Seth Luntsford Sowella Memorial Scholarship Fund, 22001 TV Tower Rd., Kinder, LA 70648 or Welsh United Methodist Women.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.reedfuneralhomeofkinder.com.