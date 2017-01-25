Edvia “Paul” Hargrave

A memorial service for Edvia “Paul” Hargrave will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Jennings at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, and will continue until the time of his service, with a rosary recited at 10:30 a.m.

Paul was born in Jennings on Nov. 28, 1957, to Eddie Joseph Hargrave and Lena Janise Hargrave. He was called from this life on Jan. 13, 2017. Paul loved to cook, watch “Sanford and Son” and “Price Is Right” on TV and listen to KBON. He worked in the oilfield for 30 years. Paul was such an unselfish person, he was an organ donor. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Paul is survived by his three brothers, Larry James Hargrave (Cora) of Crowley, Jerry Lee Hargrave of Roanoke and Terry Hargrave (Peggy) of Indian Bayou; his three sisters, Theresa Shelvin (Rev. Lawrence) of Jennings, Sylvia Snyder (Michael) of Roanoke and Liz Mancil (James) of Pitkin; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Edvie Joseph and Lena Janise Hargrave; one sister, Carolyn Deshotel; and one sister-in-law, Sandra Hargrave.

To extend online condolences, please visit www.matthewsandsonfuneralhome.net.