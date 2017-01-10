Elton approves rate increase

ELTON – Residents here will soon see an increase in rates on their water and sewer bills.

A public hearing was held Monday shortly before the regularly scheduled council meeting to discuss necessary changes to water and sewer rates. In the end, after months of discussion and no opposing comments from town residents duringthe public hearing, council members voted unanimously to increase both water and sewer rates.

“We know some people will not be happy with the increase in rates,” Council member Avella Ackless said. “However, the amount of the bills we owe for water and sewer is larger than the amount of money we collect. We can’t keep doing that.”

In addition to raising water reconnection fees from the current $25 rate to $30, the flat rate for the first 2,000 gallons of water used was raised from $14 to $15. The current charge of $2.75 per each additional 1,000 gallons of water used was also increased to $3.

As for sewer, a $5 flat rate will be charged to all consumers for the first 2,000 gallons used before a fee of $2 is added for each additional 1,000 gallons of water. The current sewer rate is $1.97 per each 1,000 gallons of water.