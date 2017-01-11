Elton reels in Tarpons

ELTON – The Elton Indians and Lady Indians swept a pair of district 4-1A contests Tuesday night from visiting South Cameron. The Lady Indians rallied after a slow start to capture a 54-37 victory to remain undefeated in league play, while the Indians bested the Tarpons 55-30 while playing short-handed due to a pair of suspensions.

Lady Indians: 54, Lady Tarpons: 37

After struggling out to a 2-point lead at the half, the Elton Lady Indians turned up the pressure on the offensive and defensive sides of the court in the second half to overtake a feisty squad from Cameron Parish. The James’ sisters were at it again for the Lady Indians, as the twins combined for 24 tallies in moving Elton to 4-0 in district play.

“We just needed to buckle down there a little in the second half, and with Jameica (James) in foul trouble, we had to work her in and out at the right times and find other ways to score,” said Elton Head Coach Roland Lacomb. “We just came alive in the second half by creating things off of the press, getting some steals and finishing on the other end. It wasn’t a great offensive night for us as a whole, but we were able to just find a way to win.”

The Lady Indians (14-3, 4-0) actually trailed the Lady Tarpons 13-10 after one stanza of play, but rallied back and outscored South Cameron 16-11 in the second frame to take a 3-point lead into the intermission. Point guard Maycie Fuselier gave Elton a spark in the second by pumping in 5 points, while Jameica James and Josie Woods each tossed in 4 tallies.

The Lady Indians pushed their lead to 39-32 at the end of three quarters behind 4 points from Jameica and Jamaica James, but came out and put the dagger in South Cameron (5-12, 2-3) in a ferocious fourth period. Elton suffocated the Lady Tarpons with their full-court press, creating multiple turnovers leading to points on the break. Elton outscored South Cameron 15-5 in the final stanza to claim the 54-37 win.

Jamaica James led the charge for the Lady Indians by pouring in 14 points, while sister Jameica tossed in 10. Fuselier had a good scoring night for Elton by pitching in 10 markers, while Woods added 9 points and yanked down 10 rebounds.