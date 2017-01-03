Erana Ann Istre Martin

A Mass of Christian burial for Erana Istre Martin, 69, of Jennings will be held at Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church in Jennings on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, at 1 p.m., with Father Charles McMillin officiating.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Jennings beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, at 3 p.m. and continuing until the time of her service, with a rosary recited by Heloise Cassidy at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Erana will be laid to rest in Andrus Cove Cemetery.

Erana Ann Istre Martin was born on Dec. 24, 1947, to Eddie and Olite Viator Istre. She was called to her Heavenly Father on Dec. 30, 2016. Erana was a homemaker and dedicated her life to caring for her family. She loved spending time with her kids, grandkids, great-grandkids, as well as crocheting, doing puzzles and making frozen cups for the neighborhood kids. Erana will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Erana is survived by her two sons, John Batiste Martin, Sr. (Margaret) of Lake Arthur and Paul Martin, III (Pam) of Lumberton, Texas; her four daughters, Theresa Gotreaux of Mermentau, Rosa Miller of Jennings, Paula Gradney of (Easton Gradney) of Lake Arthur and Sylvania Gotte (Kevin) of Iota; her four brothers, Alvin Istre of Abbeville, Glen Istre of Gueydan,Charlie Istre of Lake Arthur and Raymond Istre of Hathaway; her two sisters, Shirley Young of Hathaway and Eva Sonnier of Elton; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Erana now rejoices in heaven with her parents, Eddie and Olite Viator Istre; her beloved husband, Paul Martin, Jr.; four brothers, Carlton Istre, Robert Istre, Melvin Istre and Bob Istre; and three sisters, Beverly Dugas, Shirleen Dupre and Genevieve Smith.

Carrying Erana to her final resting place in Andrus Cove Cemetery will be Ron Martin, Travis Martin, JR Miller, T. J. Miller, Tyson Martin and Trey Martin.

Honorary pallbearers will be John Martin, Jr. and Korey Hebert.

