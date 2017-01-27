Ervin ‘June’ Obey, Jr.

May his Peace be with you, until we meet again. Until we reach that distant shore and we’ll shed a tear no more. May he give you strength to endure. Until we meet again – Kirk Franklin

On Jan. 23, 2017, Ervin “June” Obey, Jr. got his final call to rest and left this Earth vacant of a great spirit.

He was cherished by everyone he met, especially his four children, Brianna, Mack, Charles and Mark.

Family gatherings will not be the same and his remaining siblings, Irma Jean Lee, Garland Obey, Hershel Obey (Bonnie), Judy Gail Frank (Curtis), Ronnie Obey (Bonita) and Claude “Booley” McZeal (Cindy) will all miss him.

He began his earthly assignment on Jan. 29, 1948, when he was born in Jennings to the late Jessica B. McZeal-Obey and Ervin Obey Sr.

He was educated in the Jennings school system and performed industrial work for many years of his life. Ervin will join his son Mack, sister Lillie Sinegal, and mother and father in death. Many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and close friends will all miss him.

The final life celebration will take place on Saturday Jan. 28, 2017, at Union Baptist Church, with Rev. Gerald Perkins officiating.

Public viewing will be held from 9-11 a.m., with the funeral service beginning immediately after.

Services have been entrusted to Golden Gate Funeral Home of Dallas, Texas.