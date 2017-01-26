Etienne does it all with class

This afternoon, one of the most electrifying football players ever to wear the maroon and white will announce his decision on where he will play college football. Travis Etienne Jr. has not only wowed football and basketball fans around this community with his athletic ability; he’s done it with humility and grace very rarely seen anymore.

Etienne is a young man who never leaves a kid without a picture or an autograph after pouring his heart out on the football field. Most high-profile athletes may have just walked away and ignored the hundreds of people wanting the chance to get that handshake or picture, but Etienne isalways the last one to leave the stadium, and makes sure everyone got what they had hoped for.

It’s been a long time since this town has seen the big stage in college recruiting, with college coaches showing up in droves to try and woo Etienne in their direction. Most people imagine this type of attention would be amazing. But the fact of it is, it can get downright annoying. Etienne has had to endure non-stop phone calls from coaches all over the country and every media outlet that want to have them in their coverage or on their team. Yet, he continues to carry that trademark smile and tries to be a normal student at Jennings High School.

No matter what school Etienne elects to attend, remember what he has been able to do for the community of Jennings and the children who so admirably look up to him. He has been a role model both on and off the field, shown a person can succeed in the classroom and still be a high-profile athlete, and he unites a community with an electric smile and a remarkable talent for the game of football.