Everyone makes mistakes

In My Own Little World by Aubrey Broussard

No matter how good of a person you are, or try to be, sometimes there will always be someone who will always hold the worst of your actions against you. To add insult to injury, they are usually the same individuals who won’t hesitate to share it with anyone who will listen. We’ve all done it. Let’s face it; the gossip is always juiciest when it’s bad.

It’s difficult to move past things we’ve done in our youth, while intoxicated, in misjudgment, out of ignorance or during a compromised moment in our mental and/or emotional stability. That’s just a certainty in life. However, short of never making a single error in judgment throughout our whole lifetime, there’s really no way to avoid making mistakes. We are going to do really dumb things, make really bad mistakes and even be downright really horrible people regarding some issues. There will also always be someone who will never let us forget it. We are human beings, and that’s kind of what we do. We mess up, and then we talk about it. This is also why I try to preach to my children to be careful of the things they do today, as they will come back to haunt them long into their future when they grow past this phase, and aren’t the same people anymore. This is simply an absolute truth in life. No one was perfectly sinless but Jesus, and try as we might; we all fall short of his gloriously perfect humanity.

I think that’s the greatest thing about this absolute truth about life. No matter how bad we mess up and no matter how many people know or talk about it, we can take comfort knowing we are not alone. In other words, everyone messes up. Everyone single solitary human being on this planet purposely, consciously and knowingly makes horribly poor decisions that hurt themselves, as well as others. It’s the nature of humanity. Were it not for divine forgiveness, we’d all be in trouble.

While we strive to make the best decisions regarding our own personal well being, maybe we should show a little of that same respect and compassion to others regarding the mistakes they make, that we’d like regarding our own. There are so many more pleasant and useful things to discuss without shaming one another. Besides, just because you heard it, also doesn’t mean it’s always true, and even in the remote possibility it might be, let he who is without sin cast the first stone.

That’s what it’s like in my little world.