Fenton officials appoint interim alderman

FENTON – Clarence Talbert was appointed to temporarily fill the alderman seat originally won by Shawanda Sowells here in the November 2016 election.

As a result of a conflict of interest involving her full-time employment with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, Sowells respectfully declined the position in early December.

Talbert, who ran for alderman in the last election, was recommended to the board by Fenton Mayor Eddie Alfred Jr. during a Tuesday meeting.

“I received an email from District Attorney Michael Cassidy, which stated the town of Elton recently encountered a similar situation,” Alfred said. “In that situation, Elton Mayor Tony Laughlin suggested to the council, the person who received the next highest number of votes in the election. Clarence Talbert is the person who had the next highest number of votes after Shawanda Sowells. So, I am recommending to the board Clarence Talbert be appointed to fill the board seat until the election in March.”

The board of aldermen agreed with Alfred, unanimously voting for Talbert to fill the position as interim alderman.