FES announces Students of the Year

Two outstanding Fenton Elementary School (FES) students were announced as the 2016-17 Students of the Year.

Lexie Nicole King was announced as the eighth grade Student of the Year for FES, and Ason James Frederick, was announced as the fifth grade Student of the Year.

King is the 13-year-old daughter and only child of Jill King of Bell City and Ralph King of Lake Arthur, and she lives in Fenton with her mother. She said her rebellious, hard-headedness makes her unique and contributes to her success.

King places a high priority on her academics and is active in a variety of extracurricular activities. She has received awards in math, ELA, science, social studies, health education, citizenship, gardening, for perfect attendance and has been awarded the Silver Eagle Award in her school two years in a row. She is active in track, dance line, 4-H, the Garden Club, Yearbook Committee, DARE and Beta Club.

King is the Co-Captain of the Fenton Cheerleading Squad this year and also loves to draw, music, animals, meeting new people, spending time with friends and family and playing with her cat Couyon.

“I love all animals, and if I could take all animals home with me, I would love that,” she said. “That’s why I would love to be a veterinarian one day.”

King said her dream is to travel and do veterinarian work around the world with all different kinds of animals.

“I watch Dr. K every weekend,” she said. “He travels around the world doing exactly what I would love to do. He also goes to different zoos, exotic places and rain forests.”

King said she knows to become a vet, she must study and work hard, but she’s used to studying hard.