Five qualify for Jennings mayoral seat

The race is on for seats in the March 25 election and the City of Jennings is no exception, with five candidates vying for the mayor’s seat.

Qualifying wrapped Friday afternoon and according to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office, Dusty Chaisson, Henry Guinn, Marcus O. Peterson, Patsy Metcalf Richard and Jimmy Segura all qualified for the mayor’s race. Mayor Terry Duhon, who first took office in 2003, chose not to seek re-election.

As for the city council, candidates in four districts were unopposed. Carolyn King Simon, Dist. A, Johnny Armentor, Dist. B, and Anthony “Coach” LeBlanc, Dist. D, faced no opposition. In Dist. C, current council member Trey Myers chose not to seek re-election. Clifton J. LeJeune qualified for that seat and won without challenge.

Meanwhile, in Dist. E, voters will have to decide between incumbent Stevie Van Hook and Elijah W. Marceaux.