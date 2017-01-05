Former Fenton official arrested

FENTON – Three days after finishing his term as alderman here, Curtis Dickens was arrested on multiple charges including aggravated assault and resisting an officer.

Tuesday morning, a complainant walked into the Fenton Police Department (FPD) regarding an alleged threat made by Dickens on their life. According to FPD Chief Luther Alfred, Officer Wesley Nunez then contacted Dickens about the allegations.

“Dickens asked if we could go to his work establishment on Hwy. 165, for his convenience, to speak with him,” Alfred said. “During Officer Nunez’s initial interview with Dickens, Dickens admitted to making the threats reported by the complainant. Considering this information, officers felt an arrest was necessary.”

After being advised by Nunez that he was being placed under arrest for aggravated assault, Dickens pulled away in an attempt to leave the room as Nunez attempted to place handcuffs on him. After a short struggle, Nunez and FPD Sgt. Vernon O’Quinn were able to detain Dickens and place him in handcuffs.