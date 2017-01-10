Frozen fountain

Jerry Fontenot, a resident at Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home, captured a moment frozen in time as the water fountain in the facility’s prayer garden turned icy during the extreme weekend temperatures.frozen

For the complete story and more local news, please subscribe to Jennings Daily News by clicking subscribe or by calling 337-824-3011.

Short URL: http://www.jenningsdailynews.net/?p=41076

Posted by on Jan 10 2017. Filed under News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Search Archive

Search by Date

or

Search by Category

or

Search Site

 

© 2017 Jenning Daily News | PO Box 910 | 238 Market Street | Jennings, LA 70546 | 337.824.3011 | Log in