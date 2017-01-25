Getting old beats the alternative

Lessons Learned by Glenetta Shuey

This weekend, like many weekends, I was fortunate to have a few of my grandkids stay over. Often, I hear my friends say that they wished their grandkids lived closer. I am thankful that my “babies” live close by.

Like most children, my grandchildren are outspoken and sometimes honest to a fault. My grandson, Chase, is quite the articulate one. While we were in the kitchen, he posed this question: “What’s it like getting older? When I looked at his face, I realized he was serious. Initially, I was going to laugh, but then I decided he truly wanted an answer.

My response wasn’t exactly what he expected. It went something like this. First, though, we took our special places on the sofa.

“I have an answer. It might take a bit to explain.” Chase nodded his head and smirked as he leaned back on the sofa next to me : “I’ve got time.” His grin said so much. I began my story of “getting old.”

“Well, you look in the mirror every day, and you see your features transforming, small changes at first. Just when you begin to accept those, your body starts to betray you a little. For me, it was back pain and neck pain.”

My grandson interjected at this point: “So, like arthritis? Momma has back pain already.” It was my turn to nod in agreement. Very seldom will you hear him complain, but as a result of his Cerebral Palsy, he too suffers with arthritic pain. He is 11.

“Then you notice the gray in your hair and your skin just looks older.” He couldn’t help himself, “Except you color your hair! And, no offense, Granny, but your hands kinda look old.” My turn to smirk: “That is true. Granny is getting older, but the crazy thing, my boy, is that in here (pointing to my chest) I still feel young. I still love to dance and act silly.”

This time it was my turn to be surprised by his response. “You are the prettiest Granny I know, and you can still dance. You’re old, but it’s ok, I love you.” And with that, he put his head on his pillow on “his spot” on the sofa and went to sleep.

Quite the unusual bedtime story, but it left me with tears in my eyes. I kissed that beautiful face as he dozed off. It is a moment I will never forget. I live for those moments.

So, this Granny is content to be old because as my Dad used to say, “It beats the alternative!” Wise man he was; I think Chase is a great deal like him. Humor with a bit of wisdom in a kind spirit!