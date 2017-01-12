Give the men in stripes a break

It’s been going on for years: unruly fans in basketball gyms across America hollering and screaming at referees or coaches in the heat of highly contested games. It’s almost as much of a pastime as the game itself to get on coaches and officials for their performance on the court.

But, how many people ever stop to think about just how idiotic they may appear when throwing their tantrums in front of high school athletes and younger children who may be in attendance? It can be downright foolish and although there are times and places for a little jawing, doing so in front of an audience usually causes more harm than good.

In every sport, there will always be ooh’s and ah’s over most calls an official makes, which they ultimately expect when they get into that business. However, it’s the ones that holler slurs, suggest physical altercation (like meeting them in the parking lot) and use the word “cheating” that cause problems. If there is a way to get under an official’s skin, that’s how to do it.

Most of these men and women officiate because of their love of the game, plus it does put an extra couple of bucks in their pocket as a side job. They don’t purposely try to cheat kids or influence the outcome for a particular school. Years ago that may have been the case before officials started to be regulated by associations and high school leaders. The days of the term “hometown referee” are gone, though. There may be some that are less skilled than others, but to say that certain officials favor particular schools is mostly untrue.

So when you find yourself sitting in a gym hounding an official because he misses a call or doesn’t agree with exactly with what you “think” you saw, remember they are human beings and are capable of mistakes.

And if anyone really wants to give it a shot, associations seek workers each season.