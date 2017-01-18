Handwritten threat leads to bomb scare

A threat written on a bathroom wall inside Wal-Mart led law enforcement to sweep the premises for evidence of a bomb.

A store employee saw the written message Tuesday afternoon and city police were contacted around 3 p.m.

Jennings Police Department Deputy Chief Danny Semmes said the store was immediately evacuated while the area was searched but no evidence of a bomb was located.

The store was reopened after police finished their sweep.

“Right now we are reviewing video footage and working leads to determine who wrote that message,” Semmes said Wednesday morning.

Short URL: http://www.jenningsdailynews.net/?p=41219

Posted by on Jan 18 2017. Filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Recent Entries

Search Archive

Search by Date

or

Search by Category

or

Search Site

 

© 2017 Jenning Daily News | PO Box 910 | 238 Market Street | Jennings, LA 70546 | 337.824.3011 | Log in