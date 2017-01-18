Handwritten threat leads to bomb scare

A threat written on a bathroom wall inside Wal-Mart led law enforcement to sweep the premises for evidence of a bomb.

A store employee saw the written message Tuesday afternoon and city police were contacted around 3 p.m.

Jennings Police Department Deputy Chief Danny Semmes said the store was immediately evacuated while the area was searched but no evidence of a bomb was located.

The store was reopened after police finished their sweep.

“Right now we are reviewing video footage and working leads to determine who wrote that message,” Semmes said Wednesday morning.