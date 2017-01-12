Hard work pays the bills

The Way I See It by Don West

I hate to tell you, “I told you so.” I did, or at least I tried to tell the education system that there was something terribly wrong. Back in 1964, against my wishes, I enrolled in college (Mom wanted me to go) and the first thing that I noticed when I signed up for my first semester’s classes that I was going to spend the first four semesters (2 years) taking almost exactly the same courses I had just finished taking for 12 years . Reading, riting, and rithmatic (sic). Oh, they tried to disguise it and make us believe that we were enrolled in “higher education”, but I, along with many others I’m sure, quickly became disenchanted, and actually bored with the fact that I was not gaining anything that would assist me in making my way through this tough cold world.

I fully realize that there were students enrolled alongside me, who would go onto much greater achievement as doctors, lawyers, pharmacists, teachers, rocket scientists, chemists, geologists, and a variety of other successful graduates of a 4 year college and beyond. The engineers. botanists, artists, musicians, biologists, accountants, marketers, and nurses would go on to hopefully successful careers, but there seemed to be no curriculum for those who were “not college material”. Though here in 2017, some 53 years later it is certainly not a new concept that “a trade” may be pursued, but I feel that the concept of “other choices” for students is certainly not as advanced as it could be after those 50-plus years.

Vocational technical possibilities, or “trade school” have been extremely limited for too long and young people should have had more choices than typing, shorthand, auto mechanics and welding. Where were the medical training courses (LPN, CNA, etc)? Where were the training courses to learn how to be a waitress, cook, janitor, maintenance person, truck driver, bank teller, sales clerk or some other practical job training?

When boredom and lack of funds sent me looking for a different path, Uncle Sam offered me a variety of schools and an all-expense paid vacation to Vietnam. At least it was something different. No more of the 3 R’s. Five years later when I returned to civilian life, armed with the GI bill to further my opportunities for an education and career, I quickly found out that nothing had changed.

Again, if I was interested in a 4 year college, the GI bill would help me pay for that, but outside of accredited universities, little was available. I wanted to open my own business, but no funds were available to a veteran for that pursuit. What if I had wanted to be a driller, tool pusher, or production manager in the oilfield – would the GI bill help me to go to mud engineer school or pursue a career in a chemical, oil, or manufacturing plant?

Though we have made some progress in those offerings of alternative career training, we are building a multi-million dollar facility just up the street from my home and the choice of career training is still very limited. Fifty years and zillions of taxpayer dollars later and a high school graduate has few education alternatives outside of 4 year colleges. Choices within that high school environment are even more limited, but the facilities are beautiful and the sports arenas are outstanding neither of which will usually put food on the table.

Dollars and efforts spent promoting and providing athletic programs are not wasted but since less than 1 percent continue in that venue after high school maybe we need to teach them how to replace a roof, install a bath tub, cook some French fries, or count change out to a retail customer. We can’t make the horse drink from the trough but we need to provide the trough. Someone has to drive the truck, maintain the buildings and grounds, feed the masses, and paint the wall. Those skills will put food on the table.