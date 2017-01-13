Harold Joseph Gotte

Harold Joseph Gotte, 69, of Vidor, Texas, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017.

Funeral services for Harold will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home Chapel in Jennings at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, with Reverend Wayne Ozio and Reverend Kenneth Dehart officiating.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home Saturday, Jan. 14, from 8:30 a.m. until the time of his service.

Burial will follow in Gott’s Cemetery with Full Military Rites.

Harold was born in Iota on June 2, 1947, to Willis Gotte and Estelle Duplantis Gotte. He had been a resident of Vidor since 1997 and former owner of Lakeview Eatery in Vidor from 1997-2008. Harold was a retired carpenter and proudly served in the National Guard for six years.

Harold is survived by his wife of 49 years, Wanda Ozio Gotte of Vidor; his two sons, Shane Gotte and his wife Angela of Orange, Texas, and Corey Gotte and his wife, Robin, of Vidor; his two sisters, Penny Blackwell (Donald) of Lafayette and Jean Fall of Mamou; his brother, Harvey Gotte of Iota; as well as his eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

To extend online condolences, please visit www.matthewsandsonfuneralhome.net.