Heart of Mardi Gras found in small towns

Mardi Gras season is underway, which means types of revelry for people throughout the state of Louisiana. However, the traditional Cajun holiday has grown to become almost nationwide, with celebrations being held all over the country. It’s blown up in Texas and even up and down the East Coast.

There are basically two types of Mardi Gras celebrations: the traditional French version that dates back to the arrival of the Cajun people from Nova Scotia, or the flamboyant New Orleans-style parades and elegant balls people choose to attend.

Most of the country arguably thinks the idea of Mardi Gras is to ride up and down New Orleans’ streets flinging beads and other items at tourists who come from far and wide to say they have been a part of the tradition at one point in their lives. Most tourists who find their way to places like Mamou, Iota or Ville Platte don’t understand that the true meaning of the celebration takes place here and marks the beginning of the Lenten season for Catholics.

Whether a fan of the Mardi Gras season or not, the true idea of the holiday takes place in small towns across the southern part of Louisiana, where people are simply passing on traditions that were handed down to them by generations of family members. Chasing chickens for a gumbo to make later, going house to house to beg for items to prepare the meal and letting off a little steam just before the Lenten season is where the true meaning came from.

Not to say there is anything wrong with the more commercial events that occur in larger cities across the southern part of the country now because they are probably quite enjoyable. However, if one wants to find the true meaning of the holiday take a trip to one of these small-town celebrations and find out what it’s really all about.