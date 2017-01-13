High-speed chase travels from Welsh to Crowley

WELSH – On Thursday, an officer with Welsh Police Department (WPD) patrolling US 90 saw a vehicle pass another on the shoulder of the road, Chief Marcus Crochet reported Friday. The patrol officer turned the police unit around to conduct a traffic stop with the vehicle. When the officer initiated the emergency lights and siren on the patrol car, the driver fled west on 90, traveled north on La. 395 then entered Interstate 10 eastbound in Roanoke.

WPD officers and detectives joined in the high speed pursuit soon after. The chase eventually ended in Crowley just off of the Exit 80 off ramp. Speeds in the pursuit reached in excess of 120 miles per hour. Units with Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office, Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police Troop I, Jennings Police Department and the Crowley Police Department assisted WPD in the pursuit.