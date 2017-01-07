Hounds slam Lacassine 62-42

WELSH – The Welsh Greyhounds were at it again this past Friday with another impressive victory, this one a 62-42 win over the Lacassine Cardinals. While the Cardinals did hang around with the Greyhounds early on, at one point the Cardinals lead 12-9 with 2:10 left to play in the first. The Greyhounds slowly took back the game, and were able to dominate the Cardinals in the third quarter to improve their record to 9-6 on the season.

While the Greyhounds did struggle early on, being down by 3 for quite a bit of the first quarter, Welsh was able to stop Lacassine’s offense in the second and third quarters to put themselves in the driver’s seat. Welsh’s defense limited the Cardinals to 6 points in the second quarter and 8 points in the third quarter, which allowed the Greyhounds to start putting the game away. This left Welsh leading 45-28 at the end of the third quarter.

“It was a good response (in the third quarter), the fact that they came out and had to deal with some adversity. Every game is going to give you some type of adversity in some way, shape or form, but it’s how you respond each and every time to the adversity and caliber in which you respond, and we adjusted with all of those things,” said Welsh Head Coach Cody Gueringer. “It’s one thing to just go out there and be better than them skill wise, with any team, but to go out there and make the adjustments that we talked about at halftime shows that they are only improving as a basketball team from a continuity standpoint.”