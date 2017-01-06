Hounds throttle Pine Prairie 70-50

WELSH – The Welsh Greyhounds bounced back in a big way after a devastating loss to Jennings on Tuesday by beating the Pine Prairie Panthers last night 70-50. The Panthers were able to tie the game in the second quarter, however that was as close as they would come to victory, as the Greyhounds were able to expand a 6-point halftime lead into a 20-point win.

The Greyhounds started the game off strong, going on a 5-0 opening run with 7:14 left to play in the first, with all 5 points coming from Ahmad Thorne. The Greyhounds kept the lead, outscoring the Panthers 12-9 in the rest of the quarter to take a 17-9 lead at the end of the first stanza.

The Panthers would fight back in the second quarter however, as they went on a 10-2 run to tie things up at 19-19 with 5:03 left in the second. Welsh would fight back however, managing to outscore the Panthers for the rest of the quarter 11-5 to take a 30-24 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Welsh came out of the locker room strong to start the second half, going on a 5-1 run with 6:20 left to play in the third. The Greyhounds expanded their lead to 10. Welsh did not look back after that, outscoring the Panthers 15-7 in the rest of the quarter to take a 50-32 lead into the final stanza. Dymond Brown led the charge for the Hounds in the third quarter, scoring 8 points.

Reggie Jackson Jr. scored the first points of the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer from just outside the arc to put the Greyhounds up 53-32 with 7:20 left in the game. The Greyhounds would keep control of the game from there, outscoring the Panthers in the final quarter 20-18 to win the game 70-50.