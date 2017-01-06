Humanity disappears on live video

Few of us are surprised at sickening headlines these days. Situations that were once unheard of are now commonplace, thanks to the rise of social media. Facebook Live has become a tool people use on their cell phones to give play-by-play coverage from wherever they might be, but the feature has also proven how callous humans can be.

Wednesday in Chicago, four 18-year-old monsters took to Facebook Live to show as they beat and tortured a mentally disabled man they had possibly kidnapped, then tied up and gagged. The suspects can be heard laughing and talking about putting the victim “out of his misery” while he moans through a gag. According to a police commander, it took police most of the night to get the full story from the victim because he had such a difficult time communicating due to trauma.

But if you think that situation proves how heartless some individuals can be, there is a separate Facebook Live video in which the person being filmed died on camera and people watched the whole time, never contacting authorities or emergency services.

On Dec. 28 in Arkansas, Keiana Herndon was with her young son and launched Facebook Live. She lip-synced a song and filmed her one-year-old holding on to a coffee table as he walked. Then Herndon began sweating and minutes into the video, she passed out and the phone fell to the floor, all in front of an audience of about 30 people. The child picked up the phone and began playing, but gasping could be heard in the background. The screen went black but the sound could still be heard. The baby started to cry.

The video continued to gain live viewers, none of which made any attempts to help. Thirty minutes passed before someone actually showed up at Herndon’s location by chance, but the woman had already died.

These two situations show how much humanity society lacks as a whole. Sadly, these stories also prove that the depressing headlines will not change until people do.