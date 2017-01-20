Immediate raises unlikely for school board employees

The question of pay increases for school board employees was brought up during a Thursday night meeting but raises are not expected any time soon.

Board member David Capdeville said it has been seven to eight years since employees received a raise and suggested officials review funds to see if any money could be provided.

Interim Superintendent Kirk Credeur agreed raises are deserved but said at this time, it does not seem feasible.

“Our staff and faculty is long overdue for an increase,” Credeur said. “The problem is, we have to find a way to make these raises sustainable without putting funds in danger.”