Iota doomed by sloppy second half, fall to Holden

IOTA – For the first two quarters, Iota’s showdown with defending Class B state champion Holden lived up to the billing.

The Lady Dogs and the Lady Rockets went back-and-forth in the first two frames with Holden slipping out to a 19-18 advantage at the break.

But things went downhill for the hosts after that.

Holden took advantage of 10 Iota turnovers in the second half and outscored the Lady Dogs 32-18 over the final two frames to claim a 51-36 victory.

Overall, the Lady Dogs turned the ball over 24 times and missed countless shots in the paint en route to a 32-percent shooting performance from the floor.

“We just didn’t come out to play today,” said Iota coach Meghann LeJeune. “We knew going into this that this was a good ballclub and, in a sense, I’m happy with the way we played in the first half.

“In the second half, we just totally fell apart. We looked like we were scared out there.”

The Lady Rockets’ defense gave Iota problems the entire contest and they basically took sharp shooter Avery Wriborg out of the game. Wriborg scored just two points on a pair of free throws in the third quarter.

“They knew she (Avery) could shoot the ball and they did a good job of not giving her many good looks,” said LeJeune. “Whenever teams take away something you’re good at, you have to have a second option and we weren’t using our second option today.

“They (Holden) literally overplayed everything. All we had to do was cut and cut hard but our cuts were lazy, we jogged through the paint and we made ourselves very easy to guard. They already do a great job on defense so we weren’t even giving ourselves a chance.”

The backbreaker for the Lady Dogs occurred at the beginning of the third quarter.

K.K. Kropog, who was held in check in the first half, exploded for nine third quarter points and sparked an 11-2 run in the first four minutes of the second half.

“That run that they went on was all attributed to lazy defense,” said LeJeune. “In the first half, we complimented our girls on their defense. We gave up a few things that were unnecessary, but for the most part, we were aware of our surroundings.

“The start of the second half, we literally looked lost. Holden’s offense didn’t make an adjustment, our defense (just) changed and it got lazy.”

The Lady Rockets pushed their lead to 13 (34-21) with just over two minutes to go in the third quarter before Iota went on a 6-0 run to get within seven (34-27) heading into the final frame.

The Lady Rockets answered with two quick buckets by Jaycee Hughes and Kaylee Hughes to start the fourth quarter, pushing the lead back to 11.

Whitney Landry’s layup with just over 3 minutes remaining cut the lead back to seven but with time running down, the Lady Dogs