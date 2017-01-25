Iota Lady Dogs hammer Jennings 60-26
IOTA – The first time the Jennings and Iota Lady Dogs met on the court, Iota had to fight and claw back to open the district campaign with a 47-42 win. It would be a totally different story here Tuesday night as the home-standing Lady Dogs blasted Jennings by a final of 60-26. With the win, Iota improves to 23-4 overall, 6-0 in 4-3A action. Jennings fell to 18-6 overall, 2-4 in league play.
Iota put the game away early in the first quarter behind the shooting of Whitney Landry and Madeline Gatte. Landry dropped in 7 tallies, while Gatte hit 4 to give Iota a 19-5 advantage after one period of play.
Iota would run its lead to 34-14 at the intermission behind 6 more from Landry and 5 points from Madison Oliver. Landry would lead Iota with 19 points on the evening.
Tee Withers was able to knock in 5 markers for Jennings in the second frame.
Iota put the nail in the coffin in the third frame by outscoring Jennings 14-6 and moved their edge out to 48-20 heading into the final stanza. Landry added 6 more for Iota, while Gatte popped in 5 of her 15 in the third.
Iota finished off Jennings by outscoring them 13-6 in the fourth to claim the 60-26 blow out win.
Iota will be back in action on Friday when they travel to face Westlake, while the Lady Bulldogs of Jennings will welcome in powerful South Beauregard.
