Iota tops Pine Prairie despite sloppy outing

IOTA – It wasn’t the best of games for the Iota Bulldogs Wednesday in their non-district showdown with Pine Prairie.

In fact, it might have been their worst of the season in some respects.

The Bulldogs (15-5) missed countless shots in the paint, turned the ball over nearly 20 times and missed 11 free throws in the fourth quarter.

Yet as ugly as it was, it was enough.

The Bulldogs, led by Jeron Latiolais and Dylan Hebert, overcame an 11-point halftime deficit with a big third-quarter run and then held on in the final minutes for a 59-54 victory.

“The whole game, we had give-me layups and we missed them, and we missed free throws. But we still came up with the win, so that says that we didn’t quit….but it sure made it close,” said Iota coach Stacy Bertrand. “All in all, we did what we had to do to win. It wasn’t a pretty win, but it was a win.”

Iota came out sluggish in the first quarter and struggled to get anything going.

Brett Clay’s three-point play with just over three minutes remaining put the hosts up 9-6, but it was all Pine Prairie after that.

Isaiah Payne and Raylin Thomas each pumped in 3-pointers in the final minute and the Panthers surged out to a 16-11 advantage.

The Bulldogs cut the lead to one (21-20) midway through the second quarter on a Colby Wilson 3-pointer but the Panthers closed the frame on a 12-2 run to take an 11-point cushion (33-22) into the half.

“Early on, we couldn’t get anything going and they (Pine Prairie) couldn’t miss,” said Bertrand of the Panthers, who hit five 3-pointers in the first half. “I told the guys at the half that we had to come out and be able to dictate and control the game.”

Bertrand’s squad responded in a big way.