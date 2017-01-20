It’s a Twin Thing

ELTON – As identical twins Jamaica and Jameica James walk into a conference room at Elton High School for an interview with Jennings Daily News, it’s no surprise that when the recorder turns on and questions start flying around, the girls decide to answer everything as they do everything else- as a duo. The twins are not just standout sophomores on the hardwood for the Lady Indians, who are off to their best start in years at 16-4; the pair are best friends and confidants on and off the court. On the floor, the James’ sisters not only lead most stat columns for head coach Roland Lacomb, but serve as leaders and each other’s biggest cheerleader as well.

Like most sets of twins, Elton’s dynamic duo explain they have a certain connection with each other on the floor, and don’t take for granted the opportunity they have to share their time doing what they love to do.

“I love having the chance to play ball with Jameica and spend all my time with her,” said Jamaica of her younger sister (Jamaica is exactly 3 minutes older). “When we aren’t out on the floor together, it’s like I feel like I just want to fall apart sometimes, but then I just have to regroup and gather myself.”

“We just know each other so well, so it’s like we know what each other is doing or wants to do on the court at all times,” added Jameica.”We get along great on the court, and we want each other to succeed no matter who is having the good night. There is competition between us, but it’s always friendly.”

Off the court, they are just like any other pair of sisters. They fight, tell each other their secrets and compete in almost everything they do. But unlike most other twins, they aren’t the only set in their household. Just 10 months ago, their mother, Stacy, gave birth to a brother and sister, Jabron and Jenacy. On top of the two sets of twins, Jamaica and Jameica have four other brothers and sisters: Jamaco (15), Jamyra (9), Jamaya (7) and Jericho (5).

Despite devoting a ton of time to the Lady Indian basketball program, Jamaica and Jameica help their mother as much as possible with the other children.

“It’s a handful,” both girls explained. “We try to help mom out with everything from housework to babysitting. And my mom is very strict, so there are no boys or anything like that. But our grandmother also helps out a lot by watching the other kids and things like that.”

The twins explained their mother works at Coushatta Casino Resort, but just recently switched from the night shift to a morning shift in order to make most of the Elton basketball games to support her girls. In past seasons, Stacy would miss some games while at work.

“It’s just awesome that mom can come and watch us play now,” said Jameica. “Sometimes during games, I spot her and it just feels great. She loves it.”

“Even though she wasn’t able to make some of the games last year, she would always tell us ‘even though I might not be there in person, remember that I will be still be with you in you’re hearts,’” added Jamaica.

Although both girls’ account for most of the Lady Indians’ scoring in the stat sheets every game, they also excel in the classroom as well. Both Jamaica and Jameica have GPA’s of over 3.0, and according to their principal Danielle Simien, are leaders in athletics and in academics.