It’s Raining Threes: Dogs bury 12 long-range bombs to dismantle Westlake

“When you shoot over 50 percent from behind the 3-point line in a varsity basketball game, you’re not going to lose very many games I can promise you that,”

That’s how Jennings Head Coach Logan Maddox described his club’s torrid shooting Tuesday night, as they lit the nets on fire at Gaudet Gymnasium by defeating the Rams 75-58. The Dogs knocked down 12 jumpers from beyond the arc, and placed four players in double-figures, including 31 from senior Travis Etienne Jr. to move to 12-7 overall, 1-1 in district 4-3A play.

Jennings built a slim 15-11 lead after the first behind 2 3-pointers from Etienne and one from Cor’Darrius Ason. However, the Dogs would go ballistic in the second half by opening on a 22-0 run to build a 37-11 lead with only a minute left in the second stanza. Etienne would knock down another pair of trifectas in the second, while Davian Madden would also get into the act by burying a pair of 3-balls in the run. The Dogs would go into the half with a 37-14 lead.

“I told the kids to try and hold them to right at 10 in the first quarter, and they go out and hold them to 14 in the half. There’s not much more you can ask for than that,” said Maddox. “ Then on offense, teams have to decide if they are going to guard Sylk (Woods) one-on-one, or double down on him. When they double him, it leaves our shooters open and we just knocked them down. We moved the ball well and found the open man, but I also thought our defense was tremendous in the first half.”

Jennings would open its lead out to 44-20 mid-way through the third frame on a thunderous “alley-oop” from Madden to Woods, and the Dogs’ shooters stayed hot in upping their lead to 54-26 heading into the fourth stanza.