It’s time to untie the apron strings

The Way I See It by Don West

There are some who feel that Christmas never ends. There are those who never want to leave the fantasy of dancing snowmen, Santa and reindeer that fly, and there are parents and grandparents who seem to do their best in trying to perpetuate that fantasy. Frankly, I think that by the time people are shaving and driving, someone should ring the bell and tell them it’s time to get out of the pool.

There are young people who actually are trying to make their way in the world, pursuing an education or a career, but there are some who seem to want to stay tied to the apron strings, who refuse to spread those wings and venture into the unknown. I realize that times have changed since I was a young adult. We hoped to provide for our children more than we had as children, but somewhere along the line, I think we have lost a portion of the formula that is true parenthood.

Some of us seem to adopt the liberal government mentality that we should allow our children to move from cradle to CEO of the family without paying for anything. The only talent that seems to exist is the ability to put a hand out and wait for someone to fill it. Just as some people shouldn’t own a dog, some people should not be parents.

The child who expects nothing free will find a treasure in every possession. The parent who thinks a child can be purchased will never see the value that could have been nurtured.

There is a responsibility that comes with life. Each of us has an obligation to accept that responsibility and though we as parents would love nothing more than to prevent our children from having to endure the pain of bad choices, we cannot do so. Experience is the only teacher and wisdom is the result of experience. If we don’t allow children to experience those choices, both good and bad, and accept and experience the rewards and losses, they are doomed to stumble through life with no chance to succeed.

Some will always refute maturity, authority and discipline, and their life will be a struggle, while others will accept imperfection as a stepping stone to strive to be a better person, mentally, physically and spiritually.