Janice Munkres

A memorial service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Janice Munkres will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Miguez Funeral Home, with Rev. Walter Parker officiating.

Janice was born into a musical and artistic family. She survived her parents, George R. Bonham and Mabel L. Bonham, and two sisters, Patty R. Crager and Sally L. Jager. She loved to sing and this she did by singing in the First Baptist Church Choir while growing up in Enid, Okla. For years she sang in Sweet Adelines, a women’s barbershop chorus and quartet. She loved all types of music, everything from barbershop harmony to the Mormon Tabernacle Choir.

In 1951, she married Gene Carrier. They had two children, Christi Crowder and Stan Carrier and his wife, Cheryl, now living in Oklahoma City. Her grandchildren are Landon and Jared Carrier of Oklahoma City and Travis Crowder and his wife, Jenna, of Utah.

Janice worked for over seven years as a medical transcriptionist for a group of five orthopedic surgeons in the Northwest Oklahoma Orthopedic Clinic in Enid, Okla. She loved that profession.

In 1989, she married Verle Munkres, also a native Oklahoma. They moved to Louisiana for Verle’s employment with Holston Well Service. Janice was involved with the Jennings “Pink Lady” organization affiliated with Jennings American Legion Hospital and was a member in the civic club, Entre Nous. She also sang with the Jennings United Methodist Church choir. She quickly fell in love with Louisiana and didn’t miss the Oklahoma winds or ice storms once!

She is survived by her loving husband, Verle. She is also survived by her children and grandchildren, listed above, as well as her stepdaughter, Verla Young and husband Bryan, and Nina Reed and her husband, Byron, and Jacob, her step-grandchildren, all of Jennings. She is also survived by a host of cousins in Oklahoma and Texas.

We especially extend our grateful, heartfelt thanks to the following for their loving care for Janice during her illness: Michael Benoit, M.D., Farjaad Siddiq, M.D.; Shervon Gray, R.N.; Eva Broussard, CNA; Rita Broussard; Chondrinka Holmes, R.N., and Valerie Batiste, M.S.W.

The family of Janice kindly request that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to Jennings United Methodist Church, the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, or to any charity to which you may care to donate.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.miguezfuneralhome.com.