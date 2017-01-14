JDN campaign guidelines explained

With campaign season for the March 25 elections underway, candidates and voters are encouraged to familiarize themselves with Jennings Daily News’ (JDN) current campaign publicity and advertising guidelines, which are as follows:

• Each candidate has the opportunity to submit one press release and accompanying photo acknowledging their candidacy/campaign within three months of an election that will be published at no cost on the front page of a weekday edition. There is a 700-word limit on free press releases. Absolutely no press releases are published on the front page or for free in Sunday editions.