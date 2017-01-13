JDN New Year’s Baby arrives

The 2017 Jennings Daily News New Year’s Baby made her way into the world this week.

Little Annie Grace LaBouve made her grand entrance at 7:04 p.m. Wednesday evening, Jan. 11, weighing in at eight pounds and one ounce and measuring 21 inches long.

Annie is the only daughter of Brennon and Heather LaBouve of Jennings. Awaiting her arrival at home were her two big brothers, 10-year-old William Keith LaBouve and 3-year-old Parker Matthew LaBouve.

Heather said after two boys, having a little girl is exciting, but also a little scary.

“I know what to do with boys,” she said as she held her new bundle of joy. “When I found out I was having a girl, I was happy, but instinctively worried I wouldn’t know what to do.”

She said at first, her two boys weren’t very happy about having a new sibling, much less a sister.

“The boys are very close,” said Heather. “I think they thought another baby would come between them. But they just fell in love with her as soon as they saw her.”

“It’s awesome having a new baby sister,” said William. “I feel so happy because the Lord gave her to us, and I’ve never experienced how to have a sister before. I know she will be taken good care of with us, and Mom won’t be the queen anymore.”